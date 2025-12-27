GAM Urges Monitoring Of Streets During Ongoing Weather System

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) – Head of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Committee Yousef Shawarbeh called for monitoring observations across all main and secondary streets within Amman's neighborhoods while dealing with the weather depression affecting the Kingdom.During an inspection tour on Saturday, accompanied by GAM's City Manager Ahmad Malkawi, of a number of municipality areas and the main emergency operations room in Tela Al-Ali, Shawarbeh stressed the importance of closely following the general condition of culvert entrances and exits, rainwater drainage sites, and open channels at bridges and tunnels in order to avoid any disruption to traffic movement.He emphasized the need for rapid response to observations and complaints received by the emergency room through effective field coordination among the various sectors, affirming that the municipality is mobilizing all its capabilities to serve the city, preserve infrastructure, maintain traffic flow, and ensure the safety of citizens.Shawarbeh also inspected the traffic control center, where he reviewed the smart systems used to monitor traffic movement through the traffic control unit's screens and listened to a detailed briefing on traffic conditions at all intersections, roads, tunnels, and major squares in the capital.This comes as the development of the traffic system is considered a priority to raise transport efficiency and achieve smoother traffic flow on vital streets.