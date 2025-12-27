403
EU Welcomes Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The European Union welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached by the Kingdom of Thailand and the Kingdom of Cambodia on Saturday.
"The European Union -- calls on both parties to implement it (the agreement) in good faith," EU Foreign Affairs Spokesman Anouar El Anouni said in a statement
El Anouni expressed the EU's appreciation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for its role, which he described as "positive," in reaching the agreement.
He stressed that the European Union stands ready to provide any support needed to help consolidate the ceasefire and enhance stability in the region. (end)
