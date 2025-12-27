403
Iran Condemns Israeli Occupation Violation Of Somalia's Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli occupation for continued violation of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial unity, referring to the Israeli occupation's recognition of Somaliland region, northern Somalia, as "an independent state."
The step is a "flagrant violation of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," and a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law, the Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in a statement on Saturday.
He called on the international community to counter what it described as "dangerous and expansionist move."
Baghaei reaffirmed Tehran's position in support of Somalia's national sovereignty and unity, warning that Israeli occupation actions aimed at "to destabilize countries in the region and exacerbate insecurity in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa."
The statement followed an announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Friday recognizing Somaliland as an "independent and sovereign state" and seeking to expand relations. (end)
