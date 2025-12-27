403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Authorities Warn Of Environmental Disaster
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Union of Gaza Strip Municipalities warned against the deterioration of health and environmental conditions in the northern governorates due to the large-scale destruction of infrastructure caused by the Israeli occupation aggression.
During a press conference in northern Gaza on Saturday, the union said the occupation caused grave damage to 90 percent of municipalities' facilities and 80 percent of water and sewage networks, in addition to the severe lack of water.
It referred to the accumulation of more than 250,000 tons of waste at streets and residential districts, amid complete failure of the municipalities of Beit Khanon and Um al-Nasser which are fully located in parts controlled by the Israeli occupation, under the ceasefire deal.
The war destroyed more than 150 km of roads and streets, along the damage of municipalities' headquarters, it noted.
All Sub-water desalination powers have been completely ruined, in addition to 180 electrical generators.
The union indicated that the agricultural sector in the governorate of North Gaza suffered heavy losses after about 50,000 dunums of cultivated land were destroyed, leading to food insecurity.
Over 85 percent of the transport and communications sector was also affected, and crafts and light industries almost completely came to a halt. (end)
mnf
During a press conference in northern Gaza on Saturday, the union said the occupation caused grave damage to 90 percent of municipalities' facilities and 80 percent of water and sewage networks, in addition to the severe lack of water.
It referred to the accumulation of more than 250,000 tons of waste at streets and residential districts, amid complete failure of the municipalities of Beit Khanon and Um al-Nasser which are fully located in parts controlled by the Israeli occupation, under the ceasefire deal.
The war destroyed more than 150 km of roads and streets, along the damage of municipalities' headquarters, it noted.
All Sub-water desalination powers have been completely ruined, in addition to 180 electrical generators.
The union indicated that the agricultural sector in the governorate of North Gaza suffered heavy losses after about 50,000 dunums of cultivated land were destroyed, leading to food insecurity.
Over 85 percent of the transport and communications sector was also affected, and crafts and light industries almost completely came to a halt. (end)
mnf
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment