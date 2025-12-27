Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Urges Respect Of Somalia's Unity, Sovereignty

2025-12-27 03:07:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Saturday stressed the importance of respecting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, following the Israeli occupation recognition of the Somaliland region as an independent state.
EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Anouar El Anouni said in a statement that the EU reaffirms the need to respect the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia in accordance with its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations, stressing that this constitutes a key element for achieving peace and stability across the entire Horn of Africa region.
He added that the EU encourages serious and constructive dialogue between the Somaliland region and the Somali Federal Government with the aim of reaching solutions to long-standing differences. (end)
