403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Urges Respect Of Somalia's Unity, Sovereignty
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Saturday stressed the importance of respecting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, following the Israeli occupation recognition of the Somaliland region as an independent state.
EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Anouar El Anouni said in a statement that the EU reaffirms the need to respect the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia in accordance with its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations, stressing that this constitutes a key element for achieving peace and stability across the entire Horn of Africa region.
He added that the EU encourages serious and constructive dialogue between the Somaliland region and the Somali Federal Government with the aim of reaching solutions to long-standing differences. (end)
arn
EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Anouar El Anouni said in a statement that the EU reaffirms the need to respect the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia in accordance with its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations, stressing that this constitutes a key element for achieving peace and stability across the entire Horn of Africa region.
He added that the EU encourages serious and constructive dialogue between the Somaliland region and the Somali Federal Government with the aim of reaching solutions to long-standing differences. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment