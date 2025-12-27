Sudanese Army Accuses RSF Of Targeting Military Site In Chad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Khartoum: The Sudanese army on Saturday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out a drone attack on the Al-Tina army base in Chad, killing two Chadian soldiers.

In a statement, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) General Command said it had followed "the targeting of the Al-Tina garrison inside sisterly Chad by a drone belonging to the militia," expressing condolences to the Chadian leadership, people, and the victims' families.

The statement stressed that the Al-Tina area inside Sudan is "under full control of the SAF," with civil and security institutions operating regularly, adding that "no hostile activity toward neighboring countries has been recorded from this area."

It added that the RSF "has repeatedly used drones to carry out cross-border hostile acts," which it described as an attempt to create tensions between Sudan and neighboring states.

Two Chadian soldiers were killed and another seriously injured in a drone attack that targeted a military camp near the border with Sudan on Friday morning.

The Chadian army condemned the attack on Saturday, denouncing it as an "unjustified and deliberate" aggression that violated international law and Chad's sovereignty. While it did not attribute responsibility, the statement warned Sudanese warring parties against repeating such violations, asserting that Chad reserves "the right to respond."

No comment has been made by the RSF regarding the attack.

Sudan has been engulfed in a deadly conflict since April 15, 2023, when fighting broke out between the SAF and the RSF, leaving tens of thousands killed and millions displaced within the country and across its borders.