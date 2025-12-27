Dubai's RTA Announces Closure Of Entrance To Al Warqa 1 Street For 24 Hours

Dubai motorists are urged to take alternative roads if they wish to use the entrance to Al Warqa 1 Street from Ras Al Khor Road as it will be temporarily closed on Sunday, December 28, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

The measure is set to go into effect at 1am on Sunday and remain for 24 hours until 1am on Monday, December due to road works, as part of Al Warqa area access and exit development project.

To help drivers who use this entrance, the authority stated that alternative access will be available via Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Algeria Street, and Tripoli Street.

RTA is cuurently completing road works in Al Warqa, scheduled for completion by the end of this year. The project includes the construction of an additional entry and exit to Al Warqa directly from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the development of Al Warqa 1 Street, and the conversion of existing roundabouts into signalised intersections with special specifications to reduce traffic density. The works also cover street lighting and parking facilities.

The project will serve more than 350,000 residents and, upon completion, will ease entry and exit to and from the area. It will also increase the capacity of Al Warqa 1 Street by 30 per cent and cut travel time by 80%, from 20 minutes to just 3.5 minutes. In addition, it will shorten trip distances from 5.7 kilometres to 1.5 kilometres.