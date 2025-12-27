GCC Condemns Israeli Recognition Of So-Called Somaliland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Friday condemned the Israeli entity's recognition of the so-called Somaliland as an independent country.

Secretary General of the GCC, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' declaration of recognition of the so-called "Somaliland," emphasising that this action constitutes a grave violation of the principles of international law and a blatant infringement upon the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Albudaiwi affirmed that this recognition represents a dangerous precedent that will undermine the foundations of stability in the Horn of Africa region and open the door to further tensions and conflicts, contradicting regional and international efforts aimed at strengthening international peace and security in the region.

He further underlined the contents of the final statement issued by the Ministerial Council of the GCC at its 164th session, which affirmed the Council's member states' support for the Federal Republic of Somalia in all matters that would bolster its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, thereby ensuring a dignified life for its brotherly people.

Albudaiwi called upon the international community to reject this Israeli measure, which aims to undermine international legitimacy and impose political realities contrary to international consensus and United Nations resolutions, as well as to refrain from recognising any entities or actions that would destabilise the security of states or harm their national unity.​