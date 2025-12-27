Logging Violation Spotted

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-27 02:13:06
As part of its ongoing efforts to protect vegetation cover, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's monitoring patrols of the Wildlife Protection Department has apprehended a violator while he was cutting wild trees (illegal logging) in the northern region of the country.

