Exports To EU Countries Increase 'Notably' By Nearly 46% In 10 Months - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - National exports to the European Union countries recorded a notable increase of 45.7 per cent during the first ten months of 2025, according to foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

Official figures monitored by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, showed that the Kingdom's exports to EU countries reached approximately JD520 million over the period, compared with JD357 million during the corresponding period in 2024.

Italy topped the list of European destinations for Jordanian exports, with export values reaching JD172 million, up from JD46 million in the same period last year, marking a record increase of 273.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Jordan's imports from EU countries rose by 12.4 per cent during the same period, reaching JD2.647 billion, compared with JD2.355 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Germany ranked first among European countries from which Jordan imports, with imports amounting to around JD580 million, compared with JD542 million in the same period last year, an increase of 7 per cent.

According to the data, the main national exports to the European Union included garments, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and chemical products, in addition to certain agricultural products.

Imports from the EU, meanwhile, were concentrated in vehicles, industrial machinery and equipment, pharmaceutical and medical products, chemicals, electrical machinery and electronics, as well as food products.