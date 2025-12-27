What Lies Ahead For International Geneva In 2026





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Weakened by Donald Trump's return and by a crisis of confidence in multilateralism, International Geneva is heading into 2026 under a cloud of uncertainty. It is also where the future international order is being shaped amid restructuring and inter-state competition. This content was published on December 27, 2025 - 10:00 6 minutes

The year 2025 brought profound upheaval for Geneva-based international organisations. Already undermined by budget cuts and a loss of credibility amid a growing number of conflicts worldwide, the institutions of global governance were confronted with an unprecedented US disengagement following Donald Trump's return to the White House.

The US, the largest financial contributor and a historically influential player in the United Nations system, withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Human Rights Council – both based in Geneva. By dismantling the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the new US administration plunged the humanitarian sector and its leading Geneva institutions into deep crisis.

“The multilateral system is facing a financial and political crisis. Some specialised agencies, particularly in the humanitarian field, depended on the United States for up to 40% of their funding,” Anna Ifkovits Horner, Switzerland's ambassador and deputy permanent representative to the UN, told a public conference in Bern recently.“That is problematic. The key would be to diversify sources of income, but given the geopolitical context, this is not easy.”

This content was published on May 6, 2025 Eighty years after the creation of the United Nations, the rise of extremes and the return of open conflict are challenging the international institutions that emerged after the war.

