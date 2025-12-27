The Geneva Cardoon: A Vegetable With Spine

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Christmas holidays mark the brief moment when Geneva's spiny-leaved cardoon steps into the spotlight. Beyond its traditional growing area, however, the vegetable remains little known, despite its historical and gastronomic significance. This content was published on December 27, 2025 - 11:00 5 minutes

Is there such a thing as a typical Swiss Christmas dish? A hard question, given the diversity of culinary traditions and the fact that the globalised option of turkey has become standard in Switzerland, too. In Geneva, however, the answer is obvious: cardoon is an intrinsic part of the festive season.

In Protestant refugees' luggage

Native to the Mediterranean basin, the cardoon was familiar to the Greeks and Romans, who considered it a luxury. The presence of ancient varieties has even been documented in Swiss Neolithic sitesExternal link. Studies have shown that cardoon was being eaten in Geneva in the 16th century.

The origin of the variety under discussion here, the cardon épineux argenté de Plainpalais (silver spiny cardoon of Plainpalais), is more recent. Like the artichoke, it arrived at the end of the 17th century, with Huguenot refugees fleeing persecution after the revocation of the Edict of Nantes in 1685.

The Geneva cardoon is thought to descend from the Tours cardoon, a particularly spiny variety.“Its production is therefore closely linked to the development of market gardening in Geneva by Protestant refugees from France,” the Swiss Culinary Heritage foundation notesExternal link.

