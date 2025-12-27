Swiss Rental Car Seized In Shipping Container Heading To Ghana

The judgement published on Saturday is legally binding. There is no trace of the accused. The trial was held in absentia in April, according to the judgement published on Saturday.

According to the indictment, the accused rented a BMW X6 for a week in Lucerne in 2017. Trips abroad were not contractually authorised. However, the accused did not return the car and broke off contact with the car hire firm.

The vehicle was found in a container in Tilbury harbour in the UK without number plates. It was to be shipped to Ghana.

The accused, who was remanded in custody for 51 days in 2023, said in the preliminary proceedings that he had nothing to do with the disappearance of the car. Rather, it had disappeared overnight from the car park in London.

