Swiss Rental Car Seized In Shipping Container Heading To Ghana
-
Deutsch
de
Luzerner Mietauto in Schiffscontainer in England sichergestellt
Original
Read more: Luzerner Mietauto in Schiffscontainer in England sicherges
The judgement published on Saturday is legally binding. There is no trace of the accused. The trial was held in absentia in April, according to the judgement published on Saturday.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to the indictment, the accused rented a BMW X6 for a week in Lucerne in 2017. Trips abroad were not contractually authorised. However, the accused did not return the car and broke off contact with the car hire firm.
The vehicle was found in a container in Tilbury harbour in the UK without number plates. It was to be shipped to Ghana.
The accused, who was remanded in custody for 51 days in 2023, said in the preliminary proceedings that he had nothing to do with the disappearance of the car. Rather, it had disappeared overnight from the car park in London.More More Food supply chains Chocolate bounty: Ghana at war against cocoa smugglers
This content was published on Nov 5, 2025 The Swiss chocolate industry's main supplier of cocoa beans fights cocoa smuggling with new rewards for informants and support for farmers.Read more: Chocolate bounty: Ghana at war against cocoa smug
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment