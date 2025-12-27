Power Failure Paralyses Baggage System At Zurich Airport

As a result, several flights had to take off without their checked-in baggage, a spokeswoman for the airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency. There were also delays due to the disruption.

According to the spokesperson, parts of the building in which the facility is located were without power at the start of operations. Due to the outage, baggage could neither be X-rayed nor transported in the baggage sorting system. According to the airport spokesperson, the baggage accumulated in the check-in halls.

The reasons for the power failure are currently still the subject of internal investigations. According to the spokesperson, the system was able to be put back into operation at 6 a.m.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac