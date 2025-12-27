Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Power Failure Paralyses Baggage System At Zurich Airport

Power Failure Paralyses Baggage System At Zurich Airport


2025-12-27 02:08:40
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A power failure paralysed the baggage sorting system at Zurich Airport on Saturday morning. This content was published on December 27, 2025 - 10:23 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Stromausfall legt Gepäckanlage am Flughafen Zürich lahm Original Read more: Stromausfall legt Gepäckanlage am Flughafen Zürich

As a result, several flights had to take off without their checked-in baggage, a spokeswoman for the airport told the Keystone-SDA news agency. There were also delays due to the disruption.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the spokesperson, parts of the building in which the facility is located were without power at the start of operations. Due to the outage, baggage could neither be X-rayed nor transported in the baggage sorting system. According to the airport spokesperson, the baggage accumulated in the check-in halls.

The reasons for the power failure are currently still the subject of internal investigations. According to the spokesperson, the system was able to be put back into operation at 6 a.m.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

MENAFN27122025000210011054ID1110529781



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search