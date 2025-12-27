If Martinelli Doesn't Run For President In Panama, Alain Cedeño Is Willing To Run

If Martinelli Doesn't Run For President In Panama, Alain Cedeño Is Willing To Run -
He pointed out that all the major parties in Panama have to hold primaries and that many candidates do not have the votes to become president, and in that sense he said that in his district they contributed 80,000 votes to the current president, José Raúl Mulino. “I was the one who gave the most votes for Mulino to be president; in my district, 80,000 votes were cast, we won a seat in the legislature and a community board,” he told news media sources. Meanwhile, the Alianza party contributed 9,000 votes to the total. Furthermore, he emphasized that he has the“ability to lead the country for the benefit of the people”; that the idea that“if you are not of high birth, you cannot be president” must end. He stressed that other alternatives must be sought and the paradigm that only the upper class can aspire to the presidential seat must be broken.
