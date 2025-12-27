Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
It Was Minsa Vaccination Day In Obarrio, Panama -

It Was Minsa Vaccination Day In Obarrio, Panama -


2025-12-27 02:08:29
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The vaccination day in Obarrio, with the collaboration of Metro Plus, applied 251 doses to protect the health of the population and reinforce the prevention of diseases:
✅ Influenza: 127
✅ Pneumococo: 42
✅ VSR: 29 (2 to pregnant)
✅ Papiloma: 40
✅ Hexavalent: 1
✅ Tdap: 12
Vaccination saves lives and is a key action for everyone's well-being.
@metropluspanama
#MinsaPanamá
#MinsaPreviene

MENAFN27122025000218011062ID1110529777



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search