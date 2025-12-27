403
It Was Minsa Vaccination Day In Obarrio, Panama -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The vaccination day in Obarrio, with the collaboration of Metro Plus, applied 251 doses to protect the health of the population and reinforce the prevention of diseases:
✅ Influenza: 127
✅ Pneumococo: 42
✅ VSR: 29 (2 to pregnant)
✅ Papiloma: 40
✅ Hexavalent: 1
✅ Tdap: 12
Vaccination saves lives and is a key action for everyone's well-being.
@metropluspanama
#MinsaPanamá
#MinsaPreviene
