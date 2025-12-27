Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama's Rice Seed Certification Generates $18 Million In Revenue -

2025-12-27 02:08:29
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Seed Committee (CNS) certified a total of 219,000 quintals of rice seeds during the period between November 2024 and October 2025, reported the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA). The varieties IDIAP-FL-7217, FCA-616 FL, Estrella Centenario FL, IDIAP 5205, IFL-069-18, IFL-Alanjeña 22 and Estrella 71 stand out. This certified production would allow the planting of approximately 70,000 hectares nationwide. According to CNS reports, the certified quantity represents an estimated income of $18 million for producers, considering an average price of $85.00 per quintal.

The National Seed Committee, attached to the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA), is the official entity responsible for regulating and monitoring compliance with legal provisions regarding seeds. The CNS Seed Certification Unit carries out its activities through six work zones: Eastern, Western, Coclé, Los Santos, Herrera and Veraguas. In the bean crop, a production of 64 quintals of seeds was reported, corresponding to the varieties IP-0911, IR-2, Primavera, IR-3, IP-1338, I-PCS-2-22, I-NUA-336, I-NUA-24, I-NUA-45 and I-PCS-3-16-22. In addition, 13,000 quintals of corn were certified, of which 10,869 quintals were imported and 2,131 were from national production.

For its part, the Seed Registration Unit directed its Annual Operating Plan towards strengthening the identity and genetic purity of the cultivars, both within the Certification Program and in imported seed, supervising the production, import and marketing processes. As a result, during this period the registration of new commercial varieties was achieved, including: six potato varieties: Golden Globe, Larissa, Donata, Jely, Corinna and Julinka; two new corn varieties: Hybrid HD-50 and I-MW-13 and two new tomato varieties: IMCL-R1.15-17-18-LV14-2 (IDIAP-TM-SALSA-25) and T7 RB-50-EN44-13-M16 (IDIAP-TM-EJIDO-25).

