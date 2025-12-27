Egyptian, Norwegian Fms Call For Gaza Ceasefire Stability, Transition To Trump Plan Phase Two

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasised the need for international efforts to stabilise the Gaza ceasefire and transition to the second phase of the“Trump plan” during a phone call with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Saturday.

Abdelatty rejected any practices intended to undermine the unity of Palestinian territories or impose new realities in the West Bank, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf. The Egyptian minister condemned continued settlement expansion and called on the international community to stop the escalation and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians.

The discussion highlighted the necessity of ensuring humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip and creating the environment required for early recovery and reconstruction. Abdelatty also expressed appreciation for Norway's position regarding Palestinian rights.

On the situation in Sudan, Abdelatty briefed his Norwegian counterpart on Egyptian efforts within the“Quad Mechanism” to reach a comprehensive ceasefire. He reaffirmed Egypt's support for the unity, sovereignty, and national institutions of Sudan.

Abdelatty further urged the international community to meet its humanitarian responsibilities by providing safe havens and corridors for the unhindered delivery of aid.

Regarding the Horn of Africa, the Egyptian minister expressed full support for the unity and sovereignty of Somalia. He rejected unilateral measures that infringe upon Somali sovereignty and condemned attempts to establish“parallel entities” that contradict the unity of the Somali state. Both ministers agreed on the importance of respecting state sovereignty to maintain international stability.

The two officials also addressed the Ukraine crisis, agreeing on the necessity of reaching a peaceful and diplomatic settlement to ensure regional and international security.