Netanyahu To Meet Trump For Gaza Phase 2 Talks Amid US Frustration Over Delays

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travels to Florida on Sunday for a summit with US President Donald Trump to discuss the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire, amid American frustration that the Israeli leader is slowing the peace process.

The meeting, expected Monday afternoon, will focus on the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the establishment of an international stability force and a“Peace Council,” according to government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian and Yedioth Ahronoth. Israeli sources stated Tel Aviv will also seek US support for potential military action against Iran.

Phase two of the ceasefire, which remains unsigned by Israel and Hamas, proposes a technocratic Palestinian government overseen by a Trump-led Peace Council. The plan includes an international security presence and the surrender of weapons by Hamas as Israeli troops withdraw.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have coordinated with mediators Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey to advance the transition. However, Netanyahu has expressed scepticism regarding the disarmament of Palestinian factions and disagreed with US envoys over the plan, according to Axios. An Israeli official noted it is unclear if Trump shares the views of his representatives.

Netanyahu will argue that any political solution leaving Hamas in power is a“historic mistake,” reported i24NEWS. While Israeli officials say Trump seeks to be remembered for rescuing hostages, they warned against him accepting a continued Hamas presence.

An Israeli source told The Times of Israel that Hamas is“deliberately” obstructing progress, including the return of the body of hostage Ran Gvili. Though the US remains ready to move forward with reconstruction in Rafah, Israel insists that phase two cannot begin without a verified agreement on Hamas's disarmament.