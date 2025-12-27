Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ceasefire Between Cambodia And Thailand

2025-12-27 02:01:52
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The United States welcomes the announcement from Cambodia and Thailand on reaching a ceasefire that halts hostilities along their border following the General Border Committee meeting. We urge Cambodia and Thailand to immediately honor this commitment and fully implement the terms of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords.

MENAFN27122025004514009831ID1110529719



U.S. Department of State

