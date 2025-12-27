Tkachenko: Two Children Among 30 Injured In Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, today did not pass without casualties. One person was killed. I express my condolences to the family and loved ones. Thirty Kyiv residents, including two children, sustained injuries of varying severity. They are receiving medical care, and 13 people were taken to hospitals," he said.

At the same time, Tkachenko thanked air defense forces, rescuers, medics, utility workers, police officers, and volunteers for their work.

"One person killed and 30 injured in the capital. Ten of those hospitalized are currently in medical facilities," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

As Ukrinform reported, air defense forces neutralized 474 drones and 29 missiles that Russia launched at Ukraine from the evening of December 26.