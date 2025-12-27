276 Water Harvesting Projects Implemented In Jerash

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, Dec 27 (Petra) – The Jerash Agriculture Directorate said on Saturday it carried out 276 water harvesting projects in 2025 to enhance practical water solutions to boost the agricultural sector.The directorate prioritizes water harvesting projects due to their direct impact on improving the water situation for farmers and reducing reliance on traditional sources, said director Ola Mahasneh.These aim to collect and store rainwater and improve its efficiency in the agricultural sector, she told Petra in an interview.These also focused on collecting and storing rainwater for use in supplemental irrigation and livestock watering, which has contributed to improving water availability for farmers, reducing pressure on traditional water sources, and achieving water resource sustainability, she added.Mahasneh pointed out that such methods are key to supporting water security and improving the sustainability of agriculture, referring to a project to line 2,000 meters of irrigation canals with cement to reduce water waste due to seepage, and increase the efficiency of water delivery to agricultural holdings.She also cited the installation of 900-meter plastic irrigation pipes to improve distribution across farmlands, contributing to a tangible improvement in irrigation systems and agricultural production.