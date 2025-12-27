'Stranger Things' Finale: Noah Schnapp Shares Emotional Message To Fans

The popular sci-fi Netflix series 'Stranger Things' is now in its final phase, and actor Noah Schnapp, aka Will Byers, has shared an emotional message with fans across the world. As the show moves closer to its finale episode, Schnapp looked back at the journey of the series and the strong bond it has created among viewers and the cast.

'Cherish These Last Moments'

Noah took to his Instagram account on Friday to share several pictures from the sets of Stranger Things. Along with the photos, the actor posted a long note asking fans to slow down and truly enjoy the final moments of the show and reminding them of how much these shared experiences matter. "As we head into the final week of Stranger Things, please take a moment to really soak it in. Cherish these last moments, finding comfort in your favorite characters, debriefing with friends, and reliving scenes together online afterward. These matter more than we sometimes realize," Noah wrote in his post.

A 'Family' Built Together

Noah also spoke about the close bond he shares with the cast and the audience, and the "family" they have built together. He expressed how meaningful it has been for him to see fans connect with one another through the show. "I'm truly so grateful for the family we've built here. I love you all like my own close friends and family. One of the greatest joys for me has been watching you form real friendships with each other, meeting you unexpectedly in public (or purposefully in DMs and video games), feeling your pure excitement, and knowing how much this show has meant to so many people who needed connection, belonging, and a place to feel accepted. You will always have a place with me, and in this show, no matter who you are. We love you exactly as you are. If there's one thing to remember from our show: connection is what keeps us alive. And the only way to truly connect is to let people see the real you, and realize you can be loved even more when you do," he added.

Finale Episode Details

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 released on Netflix on Christmas Day, after Vol. 1 dropped on November 26. The final episode will stream at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31. The final episode, Stranger Things: The Finale, The Right Side Up, has been slightly extended and will now run for two hours and eight minutes, up from the previously announced two hours and five minutes. (ANI)

