Azerbaijani-Russian Joint Commission Debates Sharing Of Samur River Resources (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijani-Russian joint commission for sharing water resources of the transboundary Samur river has held its 28th meeting in Yarag-Gazmalar village of Magaramkent district, Dagestan, Russia, Trend reports via Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

The meeting was presided over by co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side, deputy chairman of the Land Reclamation and Water Management OJSC under the State Water Resources Agency Zakir Guliyev, and co-chairman of the commission from the Russian side, deputy head of the Federal Water Resources Agency Vadim Nikonorov.

Representatives of the joint-stock company, the Foreign Ministry and State Border Service of Azerbaijan took part in the meeting.

The meeting discussed concerns such as water resource allocation and monitoring on the Samur river between the two countries, collaborative operation of the Samur hydrosystem, and other relevant issues, and signed a protocol outlining intended steps.

The commission was established in accordance with the Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Russia on cooperation in the field of rational use and protection of water resources of the Samur river.