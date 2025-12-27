Arab Parliament Decries Deadly Mosque Bombing In Syria's Homs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec 27 (Petra) – The Arab Parliament on Saturday strongly condemned a terror bombing at the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Syrian city of Homs, which left a number of civilians dead and wounded many others.In a statement, the Arab Parliament expressed its solidarity with Syria in "this tragic affliction", reiterating its categorical rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.Targeting places of worship is "a cowardly act of terrorism that is rejected by all religions, laws, and norms," it said, expressing its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.