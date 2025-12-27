PSD Issues Weather Warning For Depression

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 27 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Saturday issued a weather warning in the coming days due to a low-pressure system with rainy and windy conditions and potential flash floods in some areas.It urged extra precautions and advised people to steer away from low-lying areas and valleys where flash floods may occur, secure loose objects, and asked motorists to drive carefully in wet conditions to avoid skidding.The PSD also stressed the safe use of heating appliances, supervising children, regularly ventilating homes, and turning off portable heating devices before sleeping.The directorate said its crews are ready to deal with any emergency, urging the public to follow weather updates and safety precautions.