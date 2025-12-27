Do Marathons Damage Your Heart? Decade-Long Study Settles Debate

KO File Photo By Abid Bhat

By David C Gaze, Senior Lecturer in Chemical Patholog

London~ A marathon pushes the human body close to its limits. Legs tire, lungs burn and the heart works hard for hours on end. For years, that strain has raised an uncomfortable question: does running 26 miles actually damage the heart?

ADVERTISEMENT

The strongest reassurance comes from a new ten-year study of 152 recreational marathon runners, published in the journal Jama Cardiology. Researchers checked the runners' hearts before and after races, then tracked their heart health over the next decade.

They found that although the heart's right ventricle – the chamber that pumps blood to the lungs – showed a short-term drop in pumping ability straight after races, it recovered within days.

Crucially, over the ten-year follow-up period, there was no sign of lasting damage to heart function in these runners.

This finding is important because earlier studies had raised worries that long-distance exercise might damage the heart. Much of that concern came from blood tests taken after endurance events.

After a marathon, many runners show higher levels of a substance called troponin in their blood. Troponin is released when heart muscle cells are put under strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors normally use troponin levels to help diagnose a heart attack. So seeing these levels rise after a race can look worrying and sometimes make it harder to tell whether someone is having a genuine medical emergency.

When troponin levels mislead

But context matters. In hospitals, raised troponin levels are only judged alongside symptoms, heart tests and scans. After long-distance endurance exercise, troponin often rises even when there is no sign of blocked arteries, a heart attack or lasting heart damage.

Studies show that many healthy marathon runners have troponin levels above the usual medical cut-offs after a race, despite normal heart scans and no symptoms of a heart attack.

This rise seems to reflect temporary strain on heart muscle cells, rather than permanent damage. Heart scans using ultrasound or MRI show that these changes are usually linked to short-term changes in how the heart fills or pumps blood, which settles with rest.

The right side of the heart seems particularly affected during marathons. It pumps blood through the lungs, where pressure rises sharply during sustained exercise. Several studies have shown that the right ventricle becomes temporarily enlarged and less efficient immediately after long races, before returning to normal.

What the new ten-year outcome study adds is reassurance that these repeated short-term stresses do not inevitably lead to long-term damage in most recreational runners.