22 People Injured In Kyiv Due To Russian Attack

According to him, buildings were damaged in many districts of the capital. Twenty-two people were injured, including two children. Twelve of the injured were hospitalized.

In the Holosiivskyi district, cars caught fire near a service station due to falling debris.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out on the territory of private houses.“There was a threat of the fire spreading to a nearby nursing home. People were evacuated from there,” the mayor noted.

Also in the Darnytskyi district, a UAV hit a 24-story residential building. A fire broke out on the top floor. The 24th floor and the technical floor were partially destroyed. Another UAV strike was recorded on a different high-rise building, on the seventh floor.

In addition, as a result of falling debris in the Darnytskyi district, a tram depot was reportedly damaged, and private cars caught fire.

In the Desnianskyi district, debris fell in an open area on the territory of a garage cooperative, and fragments struck a nine-story residential building at the first-floor level.

In the Dniprovskyi district, debris damaged three high-rise buildings. In one of them-an 18-story building-a fire broke out on the third and fourth floors; a person may be trapped under the rubble on the fifth floor.

“Debris also hit a 25-story building, with a fire on the first and second floors. The roof of a 19-story building was also damaged,” Klychko said.

In the Obolonskyi district, debris fell on the territory of a dacha cooperative and in an open area, where cars were on fire.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV hit the top floor of a 10-story building. A fire is preliminarily reported.

In the Solomianskyi district, as a result of a UAV falling into an open area in a ravine, the blast wave shattered apartment windows in a high-rise building.

Emergency services are on site, and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

According to Klychko, the city is experiencing disruptions to the heat and power supply. More than 2,600 residential buildings, 187 kindergartens, 138 schools, and 22 social institutions are without centralized heating. Power engineers and municipal services are working to restore electricity and heat supply.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian strikes on energy facilities left customers without power in Kyiv and two other regions.

