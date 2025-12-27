Iran's Population Could Decline Dramatically - Interior Minister
“This could be considered the greatest tragedy for the country,” Momeni stated.
He warned that population decline represents one of the most serious crises facing Iran, stressing the need for immediate intervention to slow the process. According to the minister, the National Organization for Civil Registration (NOCR) should cooperate with university research centers to conduct accurate analyses and identify effective measures to prevent this major crisis.
To note, Iran's current population exceeds 86 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment