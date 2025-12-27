Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Population Could Decline Dramatically - Interior Minister

2025-12-27 06:07:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Iran's population could fall to fewer than 40 million by 2101 if current demographic trends continue, Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said on December 27 at an event held in Tehran, Trend reports.

“This could be considered the greatest tragedy for the country,” Momeni stated.

He warned that population decline represents one of the most serious crises facing Iran, stressing the need for immediate intervention to slow the process. According to the minister, the National Organization for Civil Registration (NOCR) should cooperate with university research centers to conduct accurate analyses and identify effective measures to prevent this major crisis.

To note, Iran's current population exceeds 86 million.

