Cold Wave To Affect The Country From Tuesday: Qatar Meteorology
Doha, Qatar: A cold wave is expected to affect the country starting on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.
This is according to the latest weather update by Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) stating that there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures.
QMD further said that cold conditions will persist throughout the week due to northwesterly winds.
