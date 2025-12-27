Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cold Wave To Affect The Country From Tuesday: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A cold wave is expected to affect the country starting on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

This is according to the latest weather update by Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) stating that there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures.

QMD further said that cold conditions will persist throughout the week due to northwesterly winds.

The Peninsula

