Due To Russian Attack, Almost One-Third Of Kyiv Is Without Heat, And Part Of Left Bank Is Without Electricity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko reported this on Telegram.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced on the left bank of Kyiv.

“Left bank of Kyiv: emergency power cuts have been implemented. In case of changes, we will promptly inform you on our Telegram channel,” DTEK stated.

Smog has formed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack; however, the level of air pollution remains low.

Enemy strikes have caused fires in the capital, creating smog over the city.

At the same time, as of the morning of December 27, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is low.

A noticeable smell of burning may occur even when reference monitoring stations indicate that the level of air pollution, according to key indicators (such as particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides), remains low, the Kyiv City Military Administration emphasized.

After explosions, the smell of smoke is often noticeable near the sites of impact or where the wind carries it.

The wind can also stir up or disperse harmful substances above the ground, so monitoring stations sometimes show less intense pollution than humans experience.

Eight people injured in Russian attack in Kyiv

If there is a scent of smoke in the area, close the windows, limit time spent outdoors if possible, and drink more water.

You can monitor the current air quality in real time at the link and in the Kyiv Digital app

According to the mayor, more than 2,600 residential buildings, 187 kindergartens, 138 schools, and 22 social institutions in the capital are without centralized heating.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, December 27, the Russians carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine, causing damage to six districts of Kyiv.