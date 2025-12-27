Kuwaiti Racers Make Top Results In Bahrain Drag Tourney

403
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Automobile and Motorcycle Club's racers have made top results in Bahrain Drag Racing Championship, said the team's chief, Sheikh Sabah Daoud Al-Sabah, on Saturday.
Sheikh Sabah Daoud said in a statement to KUNA that the racer Abdullah Ali Al-Ogab came first in the Pro-5.29 Category, Ahmad Zaman was second in the 5.8-Index race and Fawaz Al-Awadhi was third in the same segment.
Other members of the team achieved "advance ranks in the eight rounds," he added. (end)
