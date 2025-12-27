403
Somalia Calls For Emergency AL Meeting To Reject Israeli Recognition Of Somaliland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Somalia's Ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Ali Abdi Awari, called for an emergency meeting to condemn and refuse the Israeli Prime Minister's statement regarding recognition of the "Independent Republic of Somaliland" and the subsequent announcement of the establishment of full diplomatic relations.
In a press statement on Saturday, Awari said the meeting will also focus on discussing the repercussions of these decisions that affect the sovereignty and unity of Somalia, and to take into consideration the defense of principles of national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Arab states, while also rejecting any attempts to destabilize the Horn of Africa region.
He continued to stress that these statements represent a blatant violation of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and contravene international law, the UN Charter, the resolutions of the Arab League, and the African Union, all of which emphasize the need for respect of a state's territorial integrity and avoid interference in its internal affairs.
Awari also stressed his nation's stance on the region of "Somaliland" as an integral part of the Somali state, and that any attempts to recognize it as an independent entity are null and have no legal endowment. (end)
