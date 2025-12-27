Ashes 2025: England Ending 18-Test Match Winless Streak In Australia Leaves Internet Buzzing

England finally put an end to the 15-year and 18-Test match winless streak on Australian soil with a four-wicket victory over Australia in the two-day Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, December 27. The last time England won a Test match in Australia was in January 2011 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

After bundling out Australia for 132 in the second innings, England were set a 175-run target to chase on Day 2 of the MCG Test. The visitors managed to wrap up the match in the span of two days by chasing down the target in 32.2 overs, sealing a historic win that ended England's years of frustration for a victory on Australian soil. Jacob Bethell led the run chase with an innings of 40 off 46 balls, while Zak Crawley (37), Ben Duckett (34), and Harry Brook (18*) played vital supporting roles to guide England to a famous Ashes victory in Melbourne.

England batters complemented the efforts of their bowlers, who bundled out Australia twice in just two days. Josh Tongue was the standout bowler with seven wickets across both innings, while Brydon Carse's four-wicket haul in the second innings proved decisive in dismantling Australia's batting. Skipper Ben Stokes marshalled his pace attack brilliantly to ensure England maintained relentless pressure on the hosts

England's Chase Down Target Despite Minor Hiccups

Chasing a modest 178-run target, which would have gone either way given the way both sides struggled with the bat early on, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett resorted to a 'Bazball' approach, giving the visitors a blazing start to the run chase. Duckett was the commander of the 'Bazball' as he raced England to 51/0 in just 6.5 overs.

Crawley and Duckett stitched a 51-run opening partnership before the latter's dismissal for 34. Thereafter, Zak Crawley was joined by Brydon Carse, who had a short stay at the crease before he was dismissed for 6 at 65/2. After Carse's dismissal, Jacob Bethell walked in to bat and joined England opener to carry on the visitors' run chase, as they needed 110 runs to win with a session left. After the Tea break, the momentum began to tilt towards England as Crawley and Bethell steadied the run chase, smartly rotating the strike, and punishing the loose deliveries.

After Crawley's dismissal, there were minor hiccups as England lost Jacob Bethell, followed by Joe Root and Ben Stokes in the middle overs, reducing the visitors to 165/6. Australia was looking to seize an advantage from here by triggering a collapse that could swing the contest back in their favour.

Scott Boland put that one right on the money. #Ashes twitter/3XggKrcXxH

- com (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2025

After 5,468 days England have won a Test match in Australia #Ashes | #PlayoftheDay | @nrmainsurance twitter/NBSuyMne52

- com (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2025

Needing just 10 runs with a few overs left for Day 2 to conclude, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith ensured that England wrap up the run chase before stumps rather than dragging the game into a third day, calmly guiding England past the finish line to seal a historic Ashes win at the MCG. Just one run away from victory, Brook struck a boundary off Jyle Richardson to bring up the winning runs, England's first Test victory on Australian soil in 15 years.

England's Drought-Breaking Win in Australia Leaves Internet Buzzing

England successfully ended the long hunt for their first Test win on Australian soil since January 2011, sparking a massive reaction on social media, with fans and former cricketers hailing the Ben Stokes-led side for bouncing back after three consecutive Test losses, which resulted in the Ashes series defeat.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Former England captain Michael Vaughan and cricket enthusiasts applauded the Three Lions' resilience to make a comeback with a historic Test win that ended their 15–year wait for victory in Australia. Massive support from the Barmy Army did not go unnoticed.

England winning their first test in Australia since 2011. #Ashes twitter/2fnd0AwLTY

- Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 27, 2025

History at the MCG After 15 years, 16 defeats and 2 draws, England finally won a Test match in Australia - after 5,468 days! Target 175, chased it down at 6/178 and sealed a 4-wicket win wait. Big moment. Test cricket at its best. twitter/xZjuyDPK5i

- baby Darling (@Babydarling_111) December 27, 2025

England doing an India! After 14 years, they've cracked the Aussie code Down Under at the MCG! Huge Test win! #Cricket #TestMatch twitter/7bUxtHpcx5

- Blue Jersey Bulletin (@BlueBulletin45) December 27, 2025

On a humorous note:-Aussies played worse than England, who were already playing below average...#MCG #boxingday #testmatchcricket #Ashes2025

- Arun Sabherwal (@mobydick2010) December 27, 2025

So pleased for all the England fans.. they are the best.. incredible noise echoing around the 'G'.. Bloody brilliant fans.. #WeAreTheArmy

- Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 27, 2025

HISTORY MADE AT THE MCG! England have finally won a Test match in Australia after 5,468 days A long wait comes to an end, making this victory even more special and memorable for English cricket A truly historic moment at Melbourne!#ENGvAUS #MCG #TestCricket... twitter/LJOtKjVy4X

- Mumbai_Manikbhai (@mumbaimanik) December 27, 2025

The Ashes 4th Test isn't just a game's pride, pressure, and history colliding vs England - nothing bigger than this. #Ashes #AUSvENG #ICC #IPL #Australia#England twitter/kzvr4MpZWd

- Prediction (@Prediction009) December 27, 2025

HISTORY CREATED AT THE MCG..!England have finally won a Test match in Australia after 5,468 days A long wait ends, a historic moment at the MCG From heartbreaks to glory - this win will be remembered for years. What a Test, what a comeback by England......!#Ashes2025 #Ashes... twitter/RbBG0ErhzM

- ʀᴏʜɪɴᴀᴛɪᴏɴ45 (@jaatxaryan) December 27, 2025

After 5,468 long days of waiting, England have finally done it. History is made, hearts are full, and the roar of the Barmy Army echoes louder than ever. #Ashes2025

- Meer Junaid (@emm_jai__) December 27, 2025

Interestingly, when England last won a Test match on Australian soil in January 2011, none of their current players were part of it, highlighting just how long the wait had been and underscoring the significance of this generation's achievement in finally breaking the 18-Test winless streak Down Under.

England will head into the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series with an aim of building on this momentum, looking to finish the series on a high note and restore pride after a challenging campaign.