Tripura's Solar Power Generation Capacity To Cross 10 MW By March 2026: Official

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Dec 27 (IANS) With the large-scale rollout of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Tripura's solar power generation capacity is set to surpass 10 MW by March 2026, a top government official said on Saturday.

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) Managing Director Biswajit Basu said that under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the state has achieved a major milestone, with solar power generation already crossing the 6 megawatt (MW) mark, an important moment in the state's renewable energy journey. He said that solar energy is no longer just a natural gift but is steadily emerging as a symbol of development and self-reliance.

Basu, while talking to the media, expressed confidence that Tripura would surpass the 10 MW solar power generation target by March next year.

According to the TSECL Managing Director, the response to the scheme across Tripura has been unprecedented. So far, 17,131 electricity consumers have registered under the programme, and solar panel installations have been completed on the rooftops of 1,762 households, he said. These rooftops have now turned into small power stations, collectively currently generating 6 MW of electricity daily by harnessing solar energy.

Basu said,“Once, sunset often meant the onset of darkness. Today, the sun itself is ensuring a steady supply of light to homes across Tripura. Beyond illumination, the scheme is also creating income opportunities. One of its most significant features is that consumers are not only meeting their own power requirements but are also earning by selling surplus electricity back to the state power utility.”

The official informed that already, 187 consumers have earned a total of Rs 53,514 by selling excess solar power, with the amount credited directly to their bank accounts. This has transformed solar energy from merely an eco-friendly initiative into a practical source of financial support for households, he pointed out.

From villages to towns, shimmering solar panels on rooftops across Tripura are speaking a new language of development, self-reliance and a commitment to leaving a cleaner environment for future generations. Along with reducing electricity bills to near zero, the project is teaching people how to progress while coexisting harmoniously with natural resources.

The TSECL MD said that through the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Tripura has demonstrated that the light of development does not remain confined to electric poles and wires alone; it illuminates minds and fuels dreams of a self-reliant, green and sustainable future. As the sun shines brighter over the state, it is also lighting the path ahead for Tripura, he observed.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, is transforming India's energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to 1 crore households by March 2027. The Government of India launched PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) in February 2024, aiming to achieve rooftop solar (RTS) installations in 1 crore households in the residential sector by FY 2026-27 with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.