Dubai Police Warn Of Accident On E311 Near Global Village

Dubai Police on Saturday (December 27) urged motorists to exercise caution following a traffic accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road also known as E311.

The accident occurred on E311, opposite Global Village, on the stretch heading towards Dubai. Police noted that delays are expected and advised drivers to remain alert while passing the area.

Authorities have always urged motorists to proceed carefully at accident sites and avoid slowing down to watch collisions - a behaviour known as rubbernecking. In the UAE, this offence carries a fine of Dh1,000.

Dubai Police warned that rubbernecking can trigger secondary accidents and delay emergency response vehicles attempting to reach the scene, putting lives at further risk.