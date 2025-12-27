Precious Metals Surge As Markets Chase Safety

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Gold, silver and platinum prices pushed to record levels at the close of the year, extending a powerful rally driven by geopolitical strains, a softer US dollar and thin trading conditions that magnified price swings across commodities markets.

Spot gold climbed as much as 1.6% on Friday to trade above $4,540 an ounce, a level unseen before, while spot silver for immediate delivery advanced for a fifth straight session, surging as much as 7.6% to break past $77 an ounce. Platinum followed the trend, touching a fresh all-time high as investors broadened their exposure beyond gold.

The sharp gains came amid heightened demand for assets perceived as stores of value at a time of uncertainty. Tensions across parts of the Middle East and Eastern Europe have kept risk sentiment fragile, while concerns over shipping routes and energy security have added to the sense of unease in global markets. Against that backdrop, precious metals have benefited from their traditional role as hedges during periods of instability.

Currency movements also played a decisive role. The US dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies, improving the appeal of dollar-denominated commodities for buyers using other currencies. Analysts said expectations that the Federal Reserve has reached the peak of its tightening cycle, and may begin easing policy next year, have weighed on the greenback and lowered the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Liquidity conditions added another layer to the rally. With many institutional players winding down activity ahead of the year-end, thinner volumes have amplified price movements. Traders noted that relatively modest inflows into precious-metal exchange-traded products and futures were enough to trigger outsized moves, particularly in silver and platinum, which tend to be more volatile than gold.

Market participants also pointed to a structural shift in demand. Central banks have continued to add to gold reserves as part of broader diversification strategies, seeking to reduce exposure to major reserve currencies. At the same time, retail and high-net-worth investors have increased allocations to bullion and coins, reflecting lingering concerns over inflation, fiscal deficits and geopolitical fragmentation.

Industrial factors have further supported silver and platinum. Silver's dual role as both a monetary and industrial metal has attracted interest tied to its use in solar panels and electronics, sectors that continue to expand despite uneven global growth. Platinum, meanwhile, has drawn support from supply constraints and expectations of steady demand from the automotive industry, where it is used in catalytic converters, as well as from emerging applications in hydrogen technologies.

Price momentum itself has become a catalyst. Technical analysts said the breach of key resistance levels in gold encouraged fresh buying from trend-following funds, while short covering in silver accelerated the move higher. Once prices cleared psychological thresholds, algorithmic trading strategies added to the upward pressure.

Some economists cautioned that the speed of the rally raises the risk of sharp pullbacks, particularly if geopolitical tensions ease or if US economic data prompt a reassessment of interest-rate expectations. Volatility, they said, is likely to remain elevated into the early months of the new year as markets adjust to shifting policy signals and evolving global risks.

Still, many investors argue that the broader backdrop remains supportive. Persistent geopolitical flashpoints, questions around global growth and debt sustainability, and uncertainty over the pace of monetary easing have combined to reinforce the appeal of tangible assets. As one portfolio manager put it, the appeal of bullion lies not only in price appreciation but in its role as insurance against outcomes that are difficult to price.

The scale of the move has reshaped performance tables for 2025, with precious metals among the strongest-performing asset classes. Gold's advance has been particularly striking, eclipsing returns from several equity benchmarks and drawing comparisons with past periods of financial stress, even as the global economy continues to expand unevenly.

