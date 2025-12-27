403
Zelensky consider submitting peace proposal to public vote
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that he would consider submitting a comprehensive 20-point peace initiative to a nationwide referendum if the final terms involve what he described as "a very difficult" choice concerning territories no longer under Kyiv’s control, according to reports.
He explained that while his preference is to secure a "strong" outcome in negotiations over territorial matters, he is prepared to defer to the public if those conditions cannot be improved.
The president emphasized that for any national vote to be credible, a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days would be required as a "minimum" period to allow safe and effective organization of the process.
He cautioned that if such a truce were to collapse, security risks could significantly reduce voter participation, undermining the legitimacy of the referendum’s outcome.
According to officials familiar with the matter, while Russia acknowledges that a ceasefire would be necessary to hold a referendum, Moscow is reportedly pushing for a shorter timeframe than the two months sought by Kyiv.
Zelenskyy also drew attention to the significance of his planned meeting on Sunday with US President Donald Trump, stressing that efforts to end the conflict must now advance to direct discussions between heads of state to accelerate progress.
He said talks have moved beyond preliminary exchanges among aides, making presidential-level engagement essential to "finish it as quickly as possible."
Zelenskyy added that his main objective in the meeting with Trump would be to agree on a concrete framework and a clear "schedule" for bringing the war to an end.
