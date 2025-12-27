Year Ender 2025: Allu Arjun To Prabhas - Most Googled South Indian Actors Of The Year

With 2025 drawing to a close, New Year celebrations are near. Meanwhile, Google has revealed the most-searched South Indian stars of the year, highlighting top actors, let's see who claimed the number one spot.

As 2025 ends, Google search trends reveal the Tollywood star who captured fans' attention the most. Based on blockbuster hits, constant media buzz, and massive fan following, the top five most-searched South Indian actors of the year have been announced. Fans are eager to see who leads the list.

Jr. NTR ranks fifth among the most-searched South Indian stars on Google in 2025. His film War 2 released this year but failed to make a mark at the box office, despite high expectations.

Superstar Pawan Kalyan ranks fourth on Google's most-searched South stars list for 2025. Despite releasing two films this year, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG, both failed to perform at the box office.

Mahesh Babu ranks third among Google's most-searched South stars of 2025. Despite not releasing any films this year, fans eagerly await his next movie, Varanasi, which is scheduled to hit theaters in 2027.

Prabhas secures the second spot on Google's most-searched South stars list for 2025. Despite having no film releases this year, fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, set to release in January 2026.

Allu Arjun tops Google's most-searched South stars list for 2025. Interestingly, he had no film releases this year, and no new projects are currently scheduled for 2026, yet his popularity remains unmatched among fans.