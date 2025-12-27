Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palladium Wave Analysis 26 December 2025


2025-12-27 02:49:19
Palladium: ⬆️ Buy

– Palladium reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 2000.00

Palladium recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 1700.00, upper trendline of the recently broken up channel from April and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from November.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active impulse waves 3 and (5).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Palladium can be expected to rise further to the next round resistance level 2000.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

