Palestinian Murdered By Israeli Army In N. Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 26 (NNN-WAFA) – A Palestinian was murdered yesterday, by the Barbaric Israeli army in northern Gaza, Palestinian medical sources said.

The sources told Xinhua that, the shooting occurred after Israeli military vehicles advanced inside the so-called“yellow line,” a demarcation marking areas where Israeli troops remain deployed, despite a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by heavy gunfire in eastern and northern parts of the enclave.

They added that, marauding Israeli tanks also fired several artillery shells and machine-gun rounds towards areas near the so-called“yellow line,” on the outskirts of Beit Lahia, killing a Palestinian identified as Sami Ahmad Abu Darabi, and wounding others.

The ruthless Israeli army said in a statement that, its forces, operating in the northern Gaza Strip killed a“militant,” who crossed the so-called“yellow line” and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

The Zionist Israel carried out near-daily attacks in Gaza, since the ceasefire took effect, with Gaza's health authorities reporting that Palestinian deaths since Oct 11, this year, have surpassed 400.– NNN-WAFA