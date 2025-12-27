Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palestinian Murdered By Israeli Army In N. Gaza


2025-12-27 02:48:35
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 26 (NNN-WAFA) – A Palestinian was murdered yesterday, by the Barbaric Israeli army in northern Gaza, Palestinian medical sources said.

The sources told Xinhua that, the shooting occurred after Israeli military vehicles advanced inside the so-called“yellow line,” a demarcation marking areas where Israeli troops remain deployed, despite a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by heavy gunfire in eastern and northern parts of the enclave.

They added that, marauding Israeli tanks also fired several artillery shells and machine-gun rounds towards areas near the so-called“yellow line,” on the outskirts of Beit Lahia, killing a Palestinian identified as Sami Ahmad Abu Darabi, and wounding others.

The ruthless Israeli army said in a statement that, its forces, operating in the northern Gaza Strip killed a“militant,” who crossed the so-called“yellow line” and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

The Zionist Israel carried out near-daily attacks in Gaza, since the ceasefire took effect, with Gaza's health authorities reporting that Palestinian deaths since Oct 11, this year, have surpassed 400.– NNN-WAFA

MENAFN27122025000200011047ID1110528822



Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search