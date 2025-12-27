403
Türkiye’s Oldest Commodity Exchange Urges Shift in Agricultural Practices
(MENAFN) Türkiye's oldest agricultural commodity exchange, the Izmir Commodity Exchange (ICE), has emphasized the urgent need to transform production models in response to the climate crisis, describing the shift as unavoidable.
Founded in 1891 through the initiative of a small group of merchants and officially inaugurated in 1892 to oversee agricultural trade during the Ottoman period, ICE Chairperson Isinsu Kestelli highlighted at the stock exchange's routine board meeting that Turkish agriculture is confronting one of its toughest challenges in recent years.
Kestelli pointed out that agricultural frosts affecting nearly the entire nation in February, March, and April inflicted major damage on both production and producers. She noted that harvest losses surpassed 1% in vegetables, 10% in grains and other crops, and 30% in fruits.
Addressing the most severe impact, Kestelli remarked: "Under normal conditions, we expected 90,000-100,000 tons of apricot harvest, but now we are talking about 5,000-10,000 tons during harvest time," highlighting the dramatic reduction in apricot yields.
Data from the Izmir Commodity Exchange revealed declines of up to 60% in pistachios and 70% in cherries this year. Losses in grains such as barley, rye, and oats reached 25-30%, while chickpeas saw a 30% decline and red lentils dropped by as much as 45%. Additional production losses were reported in cotton, raisins, dried figs, olives, and olive oil.
