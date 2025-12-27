403
Türkiye Expresses Concern Over Yemen Situation
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Friday expressed that "the prevailing situation" in Yemen is a "source of concern."
In an official release, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that Ankara appreciates Saudi Arabia’s "prudent stance" amid the ongoing escalation, as well as the initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to promote security and stability in Yemen.
The statement emphasized that Ankara will continue to support all measures aimed at protecting Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and ensuring peace and prosperity in the nation.
Since December 3, forces of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) have seized control of sections of eastern Yemen’s Hadramout following confrontations with the Hadramout Tribes Alliance and the government-aligned First Military Region forces.
Four days later, STC units extended their control to the eastern province of Mahra, which had previously been under government administration.
A joint Saudi-Emirati military delegation was sent to Aden in southern Yemen to establish arrangements with the STC, aiming to ensure that its forces return to their former positions outside the two provinces.
