Türkiye Condemns Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Friday criticized Israel’s recent declaration recognizing the Somaliland region as an independent state, labeling the action as “a clear violation of international law.”
Duran wrote on the US social media platform X that the decision represented “interference in Somalia’s internal affairs,” emphasizing that it directly challenged the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He added, “This step further destabilizes the fragile balance in the region,” highlighting the potential regional repercussions of Israel’s move.
Describing Israel’s stance as “one of the irresponsible acts” of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, Duran noted that it comes from a government “which has a dark record of genocide and occupation,” and warned that such measures undermine ongoing initiatives to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.
“I believe the international community must take a united stance against such initiatives that risk escalating tensions and security threats in the Horn of Africa,” he asserted, urging global actors to respond collectively.
Duran also reiterated Ankara’s dedication to Somalia, stating, “Türkiye will continue to strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our fraternal country Somalia,” affirming the country’s diplomatic commitment.
