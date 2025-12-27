MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In today's financial markets, where exaggerated promises, unverified recommendations, and conflicting information are widespread, LINK FOREX reaffirmed today its commitment to a key principle: the authenticity of information and the authenticity of trading.

The company noted that for many individual investors, the main challenge is not how to invest, but how to distinguish responsible stock analysis firms from unreliable ones. LINK FOREX is committed to an approach based on verifiable stock data, capital flow analysis, big data insights, and collective buying strategies.









“Authenticity in financial analysis and trading is not about promising results, but about relying on data and logic that can be verified,” said David Whitcombe.

Real data and understandable methodology:

LINK FOREX explained that its stock analysis is based on real investment data from other individual users, publicly available market information, and controlled risk models, rather than hypothetical scenarios or claims of perfect accuracy. The company emphasized that no model can eliminate the inherent uncertainty of financial markets.

Verification instead of promises:

Unlike common practices in the industry, LINK FOREX discloses the stocks it plans to buy in advance, allowing all users to independently verify whether prices actually rise afterward.

“Real trading means allowing users to verify results for themselves, not simply trusting company promises,” Whitcombe stated.

Building long-term trust:

For LINK FOREX, authenticity is not about short-term success, but a long-term and consistent outcome. The company focuses on maintaining a high success rate over time rather than pursuing unrealistic perfection, prioritizing steady performance and risk control over aggressive strategies aimed at maximum returns.

This approach is particularly relevant in markets such as Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, where retail investor participation has grown rapidly and demand for reliable analysis firms continues to increase.

A more responsible relationship with investors:

Through this initiative, LINK FOREX aims to contribute to a more responsible investment culture-one in which investors understand both opportunities and risks, and where authenticity is treated as a core value.

“Investing always involves uncertainty. What matters is facing that uncertainty with accurate risk management and realistic return expectations,” David concluded.

About LINK FOREX:

LINK FOREX is a financial market analysis company focused on providing authentic, secure, and stable stock analysis and trading solutions for retail investors.

