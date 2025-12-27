Nick Jonas Hits Brother Joe's Windshield With Snowball To Inform About New Single

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Singer Nick Jonas found a rather playful way to inform his elder brother Joe Jonas about a new single by pelting a snowball at his car windshield.

Joe took to Instagram to share the video, turning what seemed like a normal moment into a perfectly timed sibling prank.

In the clip, Joe is seen sitting inside his car, honking at Nick Jonas, who casually stands outside. Before Joe could fully process what's happening, Nick hurls a snowball straight at the car's windshield.

An amused but clearly confused Joe then rolls down the window and asks,“Why would you do that? What's your problem?”

Nick, unfazed and wearing a grin, steps closer and delivers the real reason behind the surprise.

“Just wanted to tell you that my new single Gut Punch comes out on New Year's Day, January 1, 2026,” he said.

Caught completely off guard, Joe pauses for a beat before responding with a deadpan,“Okay.”

For the caption, Joe hilariously wrote:“That's the last time I buy him a half calf triple shot oat latte with light foam.”

Joe and Nick rose to fame as a member of the pop rock band the Jonas Brothers, alongside their brothers Kevin. The group released their debut studio album It's About Time through the Columbia label in 2006.

The band became prominent figures on the Disney Channel during this time, gaining a large following through the network: they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) as well as two of their own series, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008–2010) and Jonas (2009–2010).

The band's third studio album, A Little Bit Longer in 2008, saw continued commercial success for the group; the album's lead single "Burnin' Up".

After the group confirmed a hiatus, Joe released his debut solo studio album, Fastlife in 2011, which saw moderate commercial success. After the Jonas Brothers officially parted ways due to creative differences, Jonas formed the funk-pop band DNCE in 2015, serving as the lead vocalist. The group saw the significant commercial success of their debut single "Cake by the Ocean".