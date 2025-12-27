403
Global Markets Navigate Thin Trading Ahead of Year-End
(MENAFN) Global financial markets are searching for guidance in the limited open stock exchanges and futures markets, as major US and European bourses have remained closed since Thursday in observance of Christmas.
Analysts predict that trading activity will be light when markets reopen on Friday, and price swings could be sharper due to the “thin market conditions.”
As the markets gear up to conclude the eventful year of 2025, investors are concentrating on who will succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Anticipation that the new chair may favor a more “pro-monetary easing” approach is influencing asset valuations, alongside the existing uncertainty surrounding the next Fed leader.
Positive sentiment regarding the Fed’s easing strategy in the upcoming year, coupled with the surge in central banks’ gold acquisitions, is boosting precious metal prices.
On Thursday, the US 10-Year Treasury yield climbed by approximately 2 basis points to 4.15%, while the US Dollar Index held steady at 9.79.
Gold reached an all-time high of $4,531.1 per ounce on Friday and is currently trading near $4,505, giving back some gains with a 0.6% rise. Silver also set a record at $75.15 per ounce on Friday morning and is now trading around $74.6 per ounce, reflecting a 3.7% increase. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil trading remains halted during the Christmas holiday.
