Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test: MCG Pitch Under Heavy Scrutiny Amid Pacers' Run Riot

The pitch laid out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the Boxing Day Test between Australia and England has come under heavy scrutiny, with experts and former cricketers questioning the nature of the surface. The opening day of the fourth Ashes 2025 Test turned out to be a chaotic spectacle as 20 wickets fell across three sessions, with pacers from both sides dominating the proceedings.

Opting to bowl first, England's pace bowling attack, led by Josh Tongue, rattled Australia's batting line-up on a green pitch, bundling out the hosts for 152 in 45.2 overs. Tongue was the standout with figures of 5/45 at an economy rate of 4 in 11.2 overs. In response, Australia's pacers, led by Michael Neser and Scott Boland, left England in a position of reeling as they bundled out the visitors for 110 in 29.5 overs, handing Australia a slender 42-run first-innings lead heading into the final few overs of the opening day.

England and Australia picked up 20 wickets in 75.1 overs on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, marking the first time that a total of 20 wickets have fallen on day one of an Ashes Test since 1950, leaving Australia with a slender 46-run lead after reaching 46/0.

Australia Batters Struggle on Day 2 of MCG Test

The bowler-dominated theme on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test spilled into Day 2, with England pacers dominating the Australia batting line-up once again in the second innings at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Resuming their batting on 4/0, Australia were collapsed to 88/6 in 22.5 overs, with Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue leading the charge with hostile spells that exploited the seam movement on a lively MCG pitch.

Steve Smith and Cameron Green showed some resistance to steady Australia's ship through their 31-run stand for the seventh wicket before the latter's dismissal at 119/7. Thereafter, Australia were reduced to 121/9 in 32 overs. Eventually, the hosts were bundled out for 132, with skipper Steve Smith unbeaten on 24, and set a 175-run target for England to chase with three days left.

Brydon Carse led England's bowling attack in the second innings with figures of 4/34 at an economy rate of 3.10 in 11 overs. Skipper Ben Stokes picked three wickets and conceded just 24 at an economy rate of 3.2 overs in his spell of 7.3 overs. While Josh Tongue, who was the standout bowler on the opening day with five wickets, registered figures of 2/44 at an economy rate of 4.00 in 11 overs.

In both innings of the Boxing Day Test, Australia struggled to cope with the relentless pace and movement on offer, as the green MCG pitch enabled England bowlers to exploit the conditions to full effect. A collective effort from England's pacers saw the visitors dominate the contest, consistently troubling Australia's top and middle order and keeping the hosts under pressure throughout both innings.

MCG Pitch Being Questioned

With bowlers dominating the proceedings on both days of the Boxing Day Test, while Australia batters struggled to build substantial partnerships despite a slender lead on Day 2, the MCG pitch has come under heavy scrutiny, with former cricketers and cricket enthusiasts criticizing the nature of the surface that was laid out for offering excessive assistance to fast bowlers.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan called the MCG pitch a 'joke' after 26 wickets fell under 100 overs across three innings. At the same time, Dinesh Karthik described the surface as 'ordinary' and questioned how four Tests in the series concluded in short spans.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts also joined the chorus, demanding accountability from the pitch curator and Cricket Australia for laying out a bowling-friendly pitch, which heavily skewed the contest in favor of bowlers rather than offering a fair contest between bat and ball.

This pitch is a joke.. This is selling the game short.. The players / Broadcasters and more importantly the fans.. 26 wickets in 98 overs!!!!! #Ashes..

- Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 27, 2025

MCG have produced an ordinary pitch here. Can't believe 2 out of the 4 ashes tests could end in 2 days For all the hype, 4 ashes tests have happened in just 13 days #ashes#CricketTwitter

- DK (@DineshKarthik) December 27, 2025

Not a single over of spin in 1.5 days of a Test match. 27 wickets have fallen already. Imagine the meltdown if not a single over of pace was bowled for that long in the subcontinent. #TheAshes

- Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 27, 2025

MCG pitch not flattening out even a bit on Day 2 is outrageous. The curator must come under scrutiny.#AUSvsENG #AUSvENG #Ashes2025 #Ashes #ashes25

- Aayushman Vishwanathan (@Aayushmansmudge) December 27, 2025

100,000 people at the MCG, fans travelled from all around the world, Australia have won the Ashes and they prepare a pitch that does all sorts and could be over in 2 days? Genuinely can't believe this can happen in 2025 when pitches are prepared in a greenhouse

- Chris Nash (@chrisnash23) December 26, 2025

Honestly this is a nightmare for the MCG grounds keeping. MCG will lose a lot of money due to this pitch... as well as corporates. Internally a lot of questions will be asked

- Scooter (@ScooterMcNeice) December 27, 2025

Obviously if Matt Page had his time again he'd probably take an extra 2-3mm of grass off for this pitch it's important to remember the MCG was arguably the worst pitch in world cricket before he took over in 17/18. Has done a great job overall.

- Tom O'Neil (@thomasjameoneil) December 27, 2025

This Ashes pitch at the MCG is a disaster, it should be regarded as very unsatisfactory by ICC. If this was an Indian or Asian pitch, the world would've gone mad, but because it's Australia and 2 white teams playing, nobody will say a word.

- Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) December 27, 2025

This MCG pitch is a howler. 2-day Boxing Day test is such a disappointment. #ashes25

- Ajit Narasimhan (@ajitnarasimhan) December 27, 2025

The only logical response to this pitch is for CA to take the Boxing Day test off the MCG and give it to the Gabba #Ashes

- Tom“Lover on Honourable losses” Ditchy ⛳️ (@Tditchburngolfs) December 27, 2025

There's no way this pitch is worth 35 wickets in less than 2 days. Unfortunately because these guys can't bat we're going to see more roads going forward.I can't imagine CA will be too happy about another 2-3 days of lost revenue, especially at a ground like the MCG. #Ashes

- Max Power (@jrodbourn) December 27, 2025

Surely someone is losing their job with the state of that pitch @MCG #Ashes #Ashes2025 But since in the era of acceptance & tolerance & mental health claims - we are now incapable of holding people accountable.

- The silly Oracle (@SillyOracle) December 27, 2025

Meanwhile, England are trailing 0-3 and already Ashes 2025 after losing the third Test at Adelaide Oval. However, England will look to salvage its pride by winning the MCG and Sydney Tests to avoid a series whitewash.