Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border


2025-12-27 01:06:20
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December 27 (Petra) – The Northern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt on its northern frontier on Friday, in coordination with military security agencies.
According to a Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) statement, an individual attempted to cross the Kingdom's border illegally and rules of engagement were applied.
The statement added that the the individual was apprehended and handed over to the Kingdom's relevant authorities.

MENAFN27122025000117011021ID1110528628



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search