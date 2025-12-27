Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border

Amman, December 27 (Petra) – The Northern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt on its northern frontier on Friday, in coordination with military security agencies.According to a Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) statement, an individual attempted to cross the Kingdom's border illegally and rules of engagement were applied.The statement added that the the individual was apprehended and handed over to the Kingdom's relevant authorities.

