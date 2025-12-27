Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fitsair To Start Colombolahore Service In Early 2026

2025-12-27 12:01:07
Dhaka: FitsAir will expand its international network with the launch of a new route to Pakistan, marking its entry into the South Asian market early next year.

The Sri Lanka-based airline will begin twice-weekly flights between Colombo and Lahore from Jan. 20, 2026, operating the service with Airbus A320 aircraft, FitsAir said. The new route is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026.

The Colombo–Lahore service is expected to strengthen regional air connectivity and support growing travel demand between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, adding to FitsAir's expanding international footprint.

